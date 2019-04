Toddler survives 60-foot fall from apartment, lands on car

Photo: KIRO

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 20-month-old boy survived a six-story fall from suburban Seattle apartment window after the toddler landed on the roof of a parked car that cushioned the impact of the plunge.

Redmond police spokesman James Perry told the KIRO television station that the toddler "landed in a way where the car absorbed enough of the impact that he was awake and crying when paramedics arrived" Wednesday afternoon.

The boy was in serious but stable condition at a hospital.

Perry said the toddler was alone in a bedroom, while his mother and two siblings were in another room.

Investigators believe the boy propped himself on the edge of a window that was cracked open, pushed through a screen and tumbled about 60 feet.