Toddler killed on Sumrall Drive in accidental shooting; BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE — A toddler is dead after accidentally being shot by a gun on Sumrall Drive on Friday morning.
Baton Rouge Police said the three-year-old boy died after finding an unsecured, loaded handgun that went off.
Officials said the shooting on Sumrall just off Plank Road happened around 7:30 a.m.
Police Chief T.J. Morse said that at least four people have been detained after the fatal shooting, which he said happened as the child was about to leave for school.
