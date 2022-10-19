37°
Toddler reunites with family after getting out alone in NYC
NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a toddler who somehow made his way out of a New York City home and wandered the streets in the middle of the night has been reunited safely with his family.
Police had been alerted around 2 a.m. Sunday that an unattended child was spotted in the Bronx, near the Fordham Heights neighborhood.
Officers then found the nearly 2-year-old boy wearing a T-shirt and a diaper. The toddler didn't seem injured but was taken to a hospital to be checked out as a precaution.
A relative had been caring for the boy. Once a parent learned he was missing and called authorities, the family was reunited.
No criminal charges are expected.
