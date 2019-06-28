71°
Toddler killed in Shreveport shooting, 1 arrested

1 hour 2 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, June 28 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTBS
SHREVEPORT (AP) - Authorities in Shreveport have identified the toddler who died in a shooting in Shreveport's South Lakeshore neighborhood.
  
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office says 2-year-old Ranaldo Bennett suffered a gunshot around 8 a.m. Friday. He died about two hours later at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.
  
News outlets report Shreveport detectives arrested 19-year-old Jaylen Jones later Friday on charges of negligent homicide and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon in what police are describing as an accidental shooting. It's unknown if he has an attorney.
  
Police say Jones lived in the house where the shooting happened. Further details on how the shooting occurred have not been released.
