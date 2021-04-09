Latest Weather Blog
Toddler in critical condition, three juveniles hurt in Friday morning house fire
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a toddler is in critical condition and three other children are hurt after sustaining injuries in a Friday morning house fire.
According to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a home within the 3600 block of Alliquippa Street was occupied by four people when a fire broke out.
As flames and smoke threatened the occupants, two teenagers and an infant fled by escaping through one of the home's windows.
But the fourth occupant, a toddler, remained inside.
When firefighters rushed to the scene they were able to rescue the toddler from the home.
Officials say the child was brought to an area hospital in critical condition.
They add that the two teenagers and infant who managed to escape from the burning home sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
A fifth resident of the home was not inside at the time of the fire, authorities say.
The fire department said a few hours after the fire, investigators were still searching for a cause.
The home did not have working smoke detectors, the fire department said.
