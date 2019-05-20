Toddler gets surprise visit from Disney princess after five-hour surgery

SEATTLE, WA - A sick little girl who has spent most of her life in the hospital was greeted by a princess after her latest surgery.

Emma Krall was born nine weeks premature on June 20, 2017 and spent the next eight months in the hospital, according to ABC News.

Emma was born with campomelic dysplasia. The disorder affects the development of the skeleton, reproductive system and other parts of the body.

Emma's family her favorite way to pass the time in the hospital was watching Disney movies.

"We watch Disney movies all the time at our house and the hospital," Emma's mother Rachel Krall said, noting Emma especially loves "Tangled" and "The Little Mermaid. "Emma has always loved flowers and pink and really anything girly."

After her most recent five-hour surgery, Emma got the chance to meet one of her favorite princesses, Rapunzel. Her mother and the nurses at the hospital also decorated her halo with flowers and a paper crown to make her feel like a princess as well.

Emma returned to Seattle Children's Hospital in March, six weeks before she was set to undergo major spinal surgery. According to Dr. Samuel Browd, before her surgery Emma had to wear a "halo-gravity" traction in order to stabilize her spinal cord and prevent her from becoming paralyzed.

Emma was released from the hospital after her surgery earlier this month.