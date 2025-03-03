Toddler ejected during crash, dies from injuries

ASHTON- Louisiana State Troopers responded to a crash early Wednesday morning that took the life of a 2-year-old child.

The fatal crash took place on LA 83 south of US 90 in Ashton. The driver of the car was identified as 27-year-old Grace Loustaloot.

Authorities said that Loustaloot was driving a 2005 Ford Expedition southbound on LA 83 and ran off the right side of the roadway. Loustaloot overcorrected, causing the vehicle to slide across both lanes of travel and enter a ditch.

Temperence Finister, 2, was not properly restrained in a child safety seat at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. The child sustained critical injuries. She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Two other juvenile passengers and Loustaloot were wearing seatbelts during the crash. They all sustained minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities said impairment is considered to be a factor in the crash.

Loustaloot is charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, possession of schedule IV narcotics, no child restrained, careless operation and expired motor vehicle inspection sticker.

The crash remains under investigation.