Toddler dies in hot car in Iberia Parish Monday afternoon

3 hours 7 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, June 14 2021 Jun 14, 2021 June 14, 2021 9:18 PM June 14, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

IBERIA PARISH, La. - A two-year-old boy is dead after being left in a hot car for two hours in Iberia Parish.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. on the 700 block of Fox Road. The child was pronounced dead on the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner's office.

The circumstances surrounding the toddler's death are currently under investigation by the Iberia Parish Sheriff's detectives.

According to KidsAndCars.org, this is the first child to die in a hot car in Louisiana in 2021 and only the fourth hot car death nationwide. 

