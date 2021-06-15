77°
Latest Weather Blog
Toddler dies in hot car in Iberia Parish Monday afternoon
IBERIA PARISH, La. - A two-year-old boy is dead after being left in a hot car for two hours in Iberia Parish.
The incident occurred Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. on the 700 block of Fox Road. The child was pronounced dead on the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner's office.
The circumstances surrounding the toddler's death are currently under investigation by the Iberia Parish Sheriff's detectives.
According to KidsAndCars.org, this is the first child to die in a hot car in Louisiana in 2021 and only the fourth hot car death nationwide.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Newly signed bill to create new crime district in Old Goodwood
-
Woman dies after crash involving fire truck
-
Businesses cashing in on the Disney action filmed at Celtic
-
Wetland consultant says more needs to be done to protect city from...
-
Livingston Parish prepares for potential rain events
Sports Video
-
Emotional Paul Mainieri reads notes left behind by fans at Alex Box...
-
LSU Tigers are ready for Super Regional weekend
-
LSU battles back to beat Oregon in Regional final
-
Coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement after 15 seasons at LSU
-
Brennan Stuprich named Southland Freshman of the Year