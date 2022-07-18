84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Toddler dies in accidental drowning in St. Francisville

1 hour 40 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, July 18 2022 Jul 18, 2022 July 18, 2022 7:46 PM July 18, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A 2-year-old girl died Monday evening in a drowning accident. 

West Feliciana Sheriff Brian Spillman said the girl drowned around 6:30 p.m. in a pond near Highway 61. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days