84°
Latest Weather Blog
Toddler dies in accidental drowning in St. Francisville
ST. FRANCISVILLE - A 2-year-old girl died Monday evening in a drowning accident.
West Feliciana Sheriff Brian Spillman said the girl drowned around 6:30 p.m. in a pond near Highway 61.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Resident points to HOA for answers regarding street flooding concerns
-
State Police: Woman killed after sheriff's deputy crashed into her stopped car...
-
Parent outraged after learning woman accused of trying to snatch baby won't...
-
Still no decision in court battle over La. abortion laws; clinics allowed...
-
Monday's Health Report