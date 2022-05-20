Latest Weather Blog
Toddler critically injured, six residents displaced after house fire on North 25th Street
BATON ROUGE - A toddler is critically injured, and six residents are displaced after their home on North 25th Street caught fire Friday evening.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the blaze happened at a home in the 1600 block of North 25th Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke billowing from the home. Upon entry to the home, they found and rescued the toddler from a bedroom.
The child was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Another child was also brought to a hospital to treat injuries sustained while trying to re-enter the home and rescue the toddler, according to the fire department.
Six people lived in the home, but fire officials said it's unclear how many were present at the time of the fire. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced residents.
Crews were able to contain the flames to the hallway and one bedroom, but the rest of the house received over $100,000 in smoke and water damage.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
