Toddler and two adults shot in Shreveport shootings

4 years 2 months 1 week ago Wednesday, June 28 2017 Jun 28, 2017 June 28, 2017 6:12 AM June 28, 2017 in News
Source: KTBS

SHREVEPORT -Three adults and a toddler are being treated at a Shreveport hospital after being shot in two separate overnight shootings.

The most recent happened around 12:30am Wednesday in the 1800 block of Jewella Avenue. Officers at the scene told our Shreveport news partner KTBS, the adults and a toddler were found with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.  Police say the toddler was shot twice, but is expected to make a full recovery.  Right now, police aren't releasing any names.

A second shooting happened about an hour earlier at 11:30pm Tuesday in the 200 block of Boulevard near Centenary College.  Police say a man was found shot in the leg after going outside to investigate a strange noise.

Right now, there are no suspects in either of these shootings.  Police say the shootings don't appear to be connected.

