'Today' host Hoda Kotb moved to tears over Drew Brees' generosity

5 hours 45 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 March 27, 2020 10:34 AM March 27, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

Longtime 'Today' host Hoda Kotb became emotional while on air on Friday morning after interviewing Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

This interview coming a day after Drew Brees and his wife Brittany committed $5 million to Louisiana amid coronovirus crisis. 

At the end of the interview, Kotb thanks Brees for coming on the show and after Brees got off the air, Kotb lost control of her emotions on air and struggled to read her toss to the commercial break. 

It was a light and happy moment that will bring you a smile during tough times. 

