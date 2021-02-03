Latest Weather Blog
TMZ: 'That 70s Show' actress, who was reported dead, is still very much alive
UPDATE: A representative for Tanya Roberts now says she is still alive, despite a statement Monday announcing the actress had passed away after collapsing at her home.
Read the full report from TMZ here.
*****
Hollywood is mourning the death of an actress known for her role as a Bond actress in 'A View to Kill' and her portrayal of the character 'Midge Pinciotti' on the hit series, 'That 70's Show.'
According to CNN, Tanya Roberts, passed away last week in Los Angeles.
Though the cause of her death was not released, CNN reports that it was not COVID related.
Roberts was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on December 24, after she collapsed at her California home following a morning walk with her dogs, according to CNN.
Roberts was 65 years of age.
