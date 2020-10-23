Latest Weather Blog
TJ Finley to start as LSU's QB in Saturday's game against South Carolina
BATON ROUGE - Despite the absence of Myles Brennan in this Saturday's football game against South Carolina, the LSU Tigers are all set to play with TJ Finley stepping in to lead the team while Brennan recovers.
Finley, a 6-foot-6 freshman from Ponchatoula, was announced as Head Coach Ed Orgeron's choice Thursday afternoon.
Coach O added that Finley's fellow freshman quarterback Max Johnson will also play this Saturday.
He praised both athletes, saying, "It could have been a flip of the coin."
Meanwhile, Brennan, reportedly suffering from an abdominal injury sustained during an Oct. 10 game, continues to recover.
According to Orgeron, Brennan was able to support Wednesday's practice with minimal participation, and he's likely to dress on Saturday, but highly unlikely to play.
The team faces off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 6 p.m., Saturday (Oct. 24) in Tiger Stadium.
