TJ Finley expected to make second straight start for LSU Tigers

6 hours 35 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, October 28 2020 Oct 28, 2020 October 28, 2020 10:06 AM October 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ - TV
By: Michael R Cauble

BATON ROUGE - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said that quarterback Myles Brennan has yet to practice this week and he is anticipating starting freshman quarterback TJ Finley for the second straight week. 

Should Finley start it will be his first road start in his career.  "I hope he plays as good as he played in the first game to be honest with you," Orgeron said on Wednesday during the SEC teleconference.

Finley finished his first starting game going 17-for-21 for 265 yards and three total touchdowns in the game against South Carolina last Saturday. 

"I was most impressed with his poise, he looked confident, he escaped pressure, he can improve on his decision making, where to go with the ball but that will come with maturity," Orgeron added.

LSU will face off against Auburn on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. in Alabama.

