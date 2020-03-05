51°
Tito's warns consumers to not use vodka as hand sanitizer

Thursday, March 05 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Some are resorting to vodka and aloe to make their own hand sanitizer, and Tito's Vodka does not encourage it.

The Vodka company replied to several customers who reached out about creating their own virus-defense remedy on Twitter.

The official Twitter account for the alcohol brand replied saying, "Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information."

In an attached statement, Tito's cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by saying that hand washing is the best way to fight the virus. If soap and water aren't available, that's when hand sanitizer could come in handy.

Homemade hand sanitizer is also not a great option in general, experts say, despite a shortage in the store-bought disinfectants. 

