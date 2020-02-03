71°
Tires slashed on more than a dozen vehicles in downtown Hammond

Monday, February 03 2020
Source: The Daily Star
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Earth

HAMMOND - Police are investigating a bizarre act of vandalism that left more than a dozen people stranded with flat tires in downtown.

City officials tell the Daily Star that the incident happened Saturday night along Cate Street. A total of 15 cars parked in the downtown area were said to have slashed tires.

Details are sparse at this time. 

The incident remains under investigation.

