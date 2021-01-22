Tire falls from small plane, lands in Chicago neighborhood

Photo: Channel 3000

CHICAGO - A tire fell from a small plane that was flying over a Chicago neighborhood Thursday evening, startling the residents below.

Rose Bock told the Associated Press she heard a loud boom in her neighbor's yard, about seven miles from the airport.

“I didn’t know what it was. I didn’t know if it was in my house. I checked the basement, everything,” Bock said. “I really didn’t look outside.”

Shonah Grant and her husband also spotted the tire in a neighbor's yard and said their children heard a loud bang as well.

“It is a little freaky, because where we live we’re right in a flight path to O’Hare. We have massive planes that fly over,” Grant said. “Thank God it was a small plane, but it’s really surreal.”

No injuries were reported among the plane as it landed safely at O'Hare International Airport with sparks, due to the left side of the plane missing the tire. Two crew members and five passengers were on board.