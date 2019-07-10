Tips to keep pets, animals safe during severe weather

BATON ROUGE - With threats of potential severe weather hanging over Louisiana, officials are reminding residents the importance of keeping your eye on pets and other animals during heavy rainfall and damaging winds.

As of August of last year, it's illegal in Louisiana to chain or tether an animal during dangerous weather events.

In addition to preparing your household for a possible disastrous storm, make sure all pets and livestock are properly collared and tagged. The ASPCA suggests microchipping your animal as a more secure form of identification.

Since many dogs experience anxiety during storms, be sure to keep them indoors with plenty of food and water available. Most veterinarians recommend calming vests for dogs with severe storm phobia, which can usually be purchased at your local pet store.

In the event of flooding, move livestock to higher ground and have an emergency plan in place.

For more weather coverage, click here.