Tip helps deputies identify suspected shoplifter, credit card thief

BATON ROUGE - The sheriff's office says a tip helped investigators identify a man who used a stolen credit card and shoplifted TVs at a local Walmart.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says Jerret Cole entered the College Drive Walmart on Aug. 6 and bought an unknown amount of electronics with a credit card that was allegedly stolen.

Deputies say after making the purchase, he put two TVs in his shopping cart and left the store without paying for them.

The department said a tip helped them identify Cole and he was found to be already jailed on separate charges. He's now facing additional charges of theft and access device fraud.