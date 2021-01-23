Tiny Tiger fan Maya Whitfield's home gymnastics routine

BATON ROUGE- Four-year-old LSU Gymnastics fan Maya Whitfield can't watch the Tigers in person this season because of the pandemic, but is having the time of her life during meets at home.

On top of her own 'beam,' Maya mirrors the routines that she sees on screen.

"I feel like I'm flying. Like a bird," says Maya.

"We take walks and talk about different things and she says stuff like 'I should probably get my own balance beam' and I tell her 'we'll see about doing that," said her mom Ellen. "She loves the performance side of it, I like the athletic side of it, so I hope that it is something she can definitely do going forward."

