73°
Latest Weather Blog
Time to cut a rug: Dancing for Big Buddy set for Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge leaders and celebrities are gearing up for the annual Dancing for Big Buddy event.
WBRZ's Brandi B. Harris will be one of the dancers this year. The event will also be emceed by WBRZ's Sylvia Weatherspoon and John Pastorek.
Dancing for Big Buddy will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Pete Maravich Center.
Big Buddies premier annual fundraising event helps fund mentoring programs in Baton Rouge. They take local leaders and prominent citizens and turn them into star dancers.
Click here for more information on Big Buddy.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Time to cut a rug: Dancing for Big Buddy set for Saturday
-
Judge to hear retrail motion in murder case following jury pool gltich
-
Congratulations: Deputy proposes during badge-pinning ceremony
-
Some businesses worried by push for higher minimum wage
-
VIDEO: Bumbling burglar scared away by alarm during salon break-in
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
-
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director