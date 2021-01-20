71°
Time for 'cultural unity,' Baton Rouge private school says while addressing students' offensive social media post

46 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, January 20 2021 Jan 20, 2021 January 20, 2021 4:02 PM January 20, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Organizations continue to grapple with offensive or abhorrent remarks amid ongoing political and cultural divides.

Wednesday, Parkview Baptist was the latest to address social media posts featuring students using offensive language.  Monday, on Martin Luther King Day, students were seen in a picture message with the N-word posted with artwork related to the holiday honoring the civil rights icon.

"Please pray for our faculty, students and families as we work to heal and seek cultural unity," Parkview Baptist superintendent Don Mayes wrote in a letter to parents

The students were disciplined, Mayes said. 

"Our school community explicitly rejects racism and racist behavior in all forms," Mayes wrote.

Parkview Baptist is among businesses and other educational institutions in addressing social media posts and participation in rallies during a time of great strife where Americans have been deeply divided over political philosophies.

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

