Tillerson raises prospect of punishing Pakistan

WASHINGTON-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. could consider punishing Pakistan or cutting off its status as a major non-NATO ally if Pakistan doesn't crack down on the Taliban and other extremist groups.

Trump's top diplomat says those and other options are "on the table" if Pakistan is unwilling to change its posture.

Tillerson is raising those possibilities in light of President Donald Trump's new Afghanistan plan. Tillerson says numerous terrorist organizations find safe haven in Pakistan.