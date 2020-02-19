57°
Tillerson raises prospect of punishing Pakistan

2 years 5 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, August 22 2017 Aug 22, 2017 August 22, 2017 2:17 PM August 22, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. could consider punishing Pakistan or cutting off its status as a major non-NATO ally if Pakistan doesn't crack down on the Taliban and other extremist groups.

Trump's top diplomat says those and other options are "on the table" if Pakistan is unwilling to change its posture.

Tillerson is raising those possibilities in light of President Donald Trump's new Afghanistan plan. Tillerson says numerous terrorist organizations find safe haven in Pakistan.

