TikTok bans 'Milk Crate Challenge' videos because of injuries

Citing safety concerns, one social media platform banned videos featuring a trending 'challenge' that often led to the injuries of participants.

TikTok announced Friday that it will no longer feature 'milk crate challenge' videos

According to CNN, the social networking service deleted search results for "#milk crate challenge" and issued a related statement, explaining that the craze was publicizing a dangerous activity.

The news outlet quoted a spokesperson for the social media platform who said: "TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content.

We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off."

The controversial challenge involved gathering a large supply of milk crates and stacking them in a pyramid formation.

After this, someone would attempt to walk up one side of the pyramid, using milk cartons as stairs.

Then they would attempt to descend the other side of the faulty pyramid without the crates tumbling underneath them.

In most cases, the crates would crash and the person walking on top of them would take a pretty hard fall. Also, at this point in the video, anyone watching in the background would typically begin to laugh hysterically at the person who fell.

But the real-life results of this challenge may always not be so humorous, according to healthcare workers.

WSB-Atlanta reports that some of the individuals who participated in the 'milk crate challenge' injured more than just their pride.

The Georgia-based news station says metro-Atlanta health workers on Sunday reported seeing two cases of people breaking or fracturing bones when they fell while attempting the Milk Crate Challenge.

In addition to this, a Virginia orthopedic surgeon took to Twitter to warn against the stunt while overwhelmed emergency rooms and medical personnel are finding it a challenge to attend to a steadily increasing volume of COVID-19 patients.

The orthopaedic surgeries required to fix problems caused by this may fall under the umbrella of “elective surgeries”



Might not want to tempt the trauma gods if you live south of the Mason-Dixon https://t.co/WHQtgeo0gB — George Gantsoudes #BLM (@Peds_Ortho) August 22, 2021

This isn't the first time a social media platform has banned a popular challenge due to its safety hazards.

In 2019, YouTube banned the Bird Box challenge, which involved driving or performing other daily activities while blindfolded. The challenge was based on a Netflix movie called 'Bird Box.'

Netflix, also concerned by the popularity of the dangerous challenge, urged people to stop.