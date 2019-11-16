Tight governor's race main focus of Saturday elections

BATON ROUGE - Parish workers set up hundreds of voting machines early Friday morning in Baton Rouge ahead of Saturday's runoff.

"We had heavy early voting turn out, and we expect that to continue," East Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn said.

Early voting this election cycle set all-time highs in the parish. Folks waited in long but fast-moving lines.

More polling places will be open on election day.

"There could be some lines at some locations. We ask voters to be patient, " Raborn said.

Its usually presidential elections that drive voters to the polls in this great of numbers, but not this time.

"The governor's race is the big ticket this time around," Raborn said.

The race between Governor John Bel Edwards and Eddie Rispone is expected be very close, with results coming in late.

"I'm here unti lthe last vote's counted," Fred Sliman with the Clerk of Court's Office said.

But depspite the heavy turnout, Sliman says it should not be a very long night with new vote-tabulating technology.

"No matter how close it is, as long as the cartrides come in consistently," Silman added.