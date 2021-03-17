72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tigers win slugfest over Southeastern 10-7

3 hours 15 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, March 16 2021 Mar 16, 2021 March 16, 2021 10:56 PM March 16, 2021 in Sports
Source: LSU Athletics
By: WBRZ Sports

BATON ROUGE, La. -- The Tigers defeat Southeastern LA, 10-7, Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU will open conference play on Friday in a weekend series against Mississippi State at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network and can be listened to in Baton Rouge at 98.1 FM.

LSU is now 15-3 on the year and Southeastern falls to 11-5. 

Will Hellmers (4-1) earned the win, working four innings with three strikeouts. He allowed five hits, three runs and no walks. Garrett Edwards (2) earned the save, working one inning and allowing no hits, no runs and no walks.

Cade Doughty hit yet another homerun along with Hayden Travinski to lead the LSU offense.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days