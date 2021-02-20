Tigers win season opener against Air Force

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - No. 12 LSU opened the 2021 season with a 6-1 victory over Air Foce, Saturday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers (1-0) return for the second game of their opening weekend at noon Sunday against Air Force (0-1). The game will be available live on SEC Network+ through WatchESPN.com and the app.

LSU's Jaden Hill (1-0) earned the second victory of his career on Saturday. Hill pitched four scoreless innings and allowed just four hits. The junior struck out five on the day, including three in the first inning.

Air Force's Stevan Fairburn (0-1) was charged with the loss. Fairburn pitched four innings and gave up just one run on three hits. The junior lefty walked four and struck out a pair of batters.

LSU opened the first inning with a bases-loaded walk by freshman first baseman Tre' Morgan . LSU left five men on base between the second and fourth innings before cross home plate again.

In the fifth, Air Force reliever Jason Shuger walked the first two batters and they advanced into scoring position on a passed ball. Giovanni DiGiacamo then singled through the left side to score Gavin Dugas and give LSU a 2-0 lead.

In his LSU debut, Morgan recorded his second RBI with a single to left field. The hit scored Cade Beloso from second and extended LSU's lead to 3-0.

The Tigers extended their lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the seventh. With the bases loaded, Zach Arnold scored on a sac fly to left field by Cade Doughty .

Air Force's lone run game in the top of the eighth on a wild pitch.

Arnold boomed the Tigers' first home run of 2021 to left field. The two-run homer came on a 2-2 pitch and gave LSU the 6-1 lead.