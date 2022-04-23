Latest Weather Blog
Tigers walk off on Josh Smith two-run single in the ninth
BATON ROUGE - With the bases loaded and two outs Josh Smith dumped a walk-off two-run single into shallow center field Friday night as the Tigers' escaped with a wild 4-3 win.
“This is so great about baseball,” Mainieri said. “You can’t get too down on yourself because you always get another chance.”
Before the Smith at-bat LSU's one through four batters were a combined 1-for-16 on the night. Cal’s starter Armani Sabouri wiped out the Tigers lineup, allowing just a walk and a hit in five innings.
Meanwhile Zack Hess’ turned it his best outing of the season. Despite the first batter launching a solo-shot in the first inning, Hess calmed down and found his groove. He struck out five and allowed two earned—on five hits.
LSU will play a double-header tomorrow against Cal starting at 1 p.m. The second game begins 45 minutes following the completion of the first. Right-hander Cole Henry will start game two followed by Eric Walker.
The Tigers fought throughout the game and owned the bottom of the ninth to secure the win tonight!
Let's do two more times tomorrow. See you at The Box at 1 p.m. CT! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/PR3B7J7EOP— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 9, 2019
