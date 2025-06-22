Tigers break open a wild game two of College World Series finals

OMAHA- It has been a wild start to game two of the men's College World Series between LSU and Coastal Carolina but when the play on the field resumed both teams were able to settle in and play ball and LSU took advantage of a second time through the order to explode for four runs in the fourth inning to take a 5-1 lead and grab control of this championship finals series.

Chris Stanfield drove in two runs to start the scoring with a single to left field off of Chanticleer starter Jacob Morrison and then Derek Curiel stung a shot back up the middle to plate two more for the Tigers to make it 5-1 in the fourth and chase Coastal's starter.

Coastal head coach Kevin Schnall was ejected from the game in the first inning after arguing what appeared to be pitch calls with home plate umpire Angel Campos. As the argument continued first-base coach Matt Schilling was also ejected from the game after giving the umpire crew an earful.

The Chanticleers struck first with a second inning with a home run to left from designated hitter Dean Mihos to take the early 1-0 lead on the Tigers.

However in the top of the third Daniel Dickinson led off with a single and Michael Braswell bunted him over to second before Ethan Frey drove a ball hard to left for an RBI double to even the score at 1-1.

LSU is seeking it's eighth national championship in program history with a win today over Coastal Carolina.

If the Chanticleers win on Sunday it would force a deciding game three on Monday evening at 6:30 p.m..

Neither Schnall or Schilling will be allowed to coach in a game three on Monday if there is one.

The NCAA released a statement regarding the first inning ejections midway through the game:

In the bottom of the first inning, Coastal Carolina head coach Kevin Schnall and first base coach Matt Schilling were ejected from the game for continued arguing about balls and strikes after being warned initially by the umpire crew. NCAA Playing Rule 3-6-f-Note 1 states that balls, strikes, half swings or decisions about hit-by-pitch situations are not to be argued. After a warning, any player or coach who continues to argue balls, strikes, half swings or a hit-by-pitch situation shall be ejected from the game.

In addition to today’s ejections, Coach Schnall is suspended for the next two games per NCAA Playing Rule 5-15-a-4, which states that an additional two-game suspension is added to any other penalties. By rule, no team personnel may continue to argue or to continue to excessively express themselves with prolonged actions or offensive language after an ejection.

NCAA Playing Rule 2-26-f states that an assistant coach, if ejected, is automatically suspended for one game. Per NCAA Playing Rule 5-15-a-4 an additional two-game suspension is added to any other penalties. By rule, Coach Schilling is suspended for three games.