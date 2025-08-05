76°
Latest Weather Blog
Tigers tackle for first time during fall camp as second week progresses toward Clemson matchup
BATON ROUGE — LSU football tackled for the first time this preseason at Tuesday's practice as the second week of fall camp progresses toward an end-of-month matchup on the road against Clemson.
Head coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media for the second day in a row after the practice.
Kelly has praised the team's intensity and maturity as he starts his fourth season coaching the Tigers, who were ranked No. 9 on the Preseason Coaches Poll.
This fall camp, Kelly said that the team is singularly focused on beating Clemson on Aug. 30. The game airs on WBRZ at 6:30 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRG seeks role in ambulance transport across EBR, Acadian questions if there's...
-
LSU Football throws on pads, offensive line struggles
-
Pecue Lane Project set to be completed in 2026
-
Amite County gears up for new 2025-26 school year
-
House committee issues subpoenas for Epstein files and depositions with the Clintons