Tigers stumble against LA Tech in midweek tilt

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger (30-19) baseball team couldn't score and couldn't stop Louisiana Tech (30-19) from scoring on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium. Bulldog pitcher Logan Robbins kept the Tigers guessing allowing just three hits and one run as LSU fell 12-1.

LSU finished the game with just four hits while the Bulldogs touched up Tiger pitchers for 17 hits.

“It’s unfortunate that you have these types of games once in a while,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “Coming off an emotional game against Ole Miss on Sunday and looking ahead to a big series at Arkansas starting on Thursday, it was just one of those nights when things didn’t go well for us.

“It’s a tough night, and I’m hurting for our players and everyone that follows LSU Baseball, but it just counts as one game and we’ve got to shake it off and get ready to go to Arkansas.”

The Tigers are on the road in Fayetteville this weekend for a SEC series with the Arkansas Razorbacks. The first game of the series is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.