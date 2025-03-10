Tigers still ranked in the Top 10 after semifinal loss in SEC Tournament

BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball is still in the Top 10 after falling short in the SEC Tournament with a semifinal loss to Texas on Saturday night.

The 28-5 Tigers are No. 10 in this week's AP rankings. LSU defeated Florida in the quarterfinals Friday night before losing to the Longhorns 56-49 on Saturday.

LSU will await its destiny in the NCAA tournament as participating teams are revealed on Sunday, March 16, at 7:00 p.m. The March Madness Tournament will begin with the first round on March 19 and 20.