Tigers stay at #6, Texas climbs to #9 ahead of match-up in Austin
BATON ROUGE - There was little shake-up at the peak of the AP top 25 poll after college football's opening weekend.
The Tigers held on to their #6 ranking after dismantling Georgia Southern at home Saturday night. The top five also remains unchanged, with Clemson, Alabama and Georgia holding the top three spots respectively.
LSU's opponent for this coming Saturday, Texas, moved up one spot to #9 as Florida falls out of the top 10. Auburn also leapfrogged from #16 to #10 after a dramatic win over Oregon.
The Tigers and Longhorns will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
You can read the full top 25 below.
1 Clemson (1-0)
2 Alabama (1-0)
3 Georgia (1-0)
4 Oklahoma (1-0)
5 Ohio State (1-0)
6 LSU (1-0)
7 Michigan (1-0)
8 Notre Dame (1-0)
9 Texas (1-0)
10 Auburn (1-0)
11 Florida (1-0)
12 Texas A&M (1-0)
13 Utah (1-0)
14 Washington (1-0)
15 Penn State (1-0)
16 Oregon (0-1)
17 Wisconsin (1-0)
18 UCF (1-0)
19 Michigan State (1-0)
20 Iowa (1-0)
21 Syracuse (1-0)
22 Washington State (1-0)
23 Stanford (1-0)
24 Boise State (1-0)
25 Nebraska (1-0)
25 Iowa State (1-0)
