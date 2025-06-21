Tigers lead early in quest for 8th baseball national title vs. Coastal Carolina

OMAHA - The LSU Tiger baseball team's quest for the program's eighth national title is underway as Jay Johnson and his club take on Coastal Carolina in the first game of the Men's National Championship series finals in Omaha on Saturday night.

Kade Anderson got the start for the LSU Tigers and faced some adversity in the first as he walked a pair of Chanticleers but managed to avoid any real danger with an inning-ending strikeout.

Derek Curiel drew a lead-off walk in the bottom of the frame and Steven Milam drove him home with an RBI single back up the middle to give LSU the early 1-0 lead.

Anderson has done a good job of working out of trouble in the first four inning as he's allowed baserunners in all four innings but has yet to allow a run across as he's worked his curveball and change-up to strike out four of the last five batters he's faced.

Game two of the championship series finals will start Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and can be seen on WBRZ.