Tigers star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte out for season with injury
BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron confirmed to the media on Monday that star wide-receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to a foot injury that he sustained in the Kentucky game on Saturday in Lexington.
Boutte was the leading receiver for the Tigers with 38 catches for 509 yards and nine touchdowns. Boutte was a breakout star at the receiving corps and led the team with 84.8 yards per game.
The sophomore from New Iberia was a consistent provider of plays when needed as he was a dependable big play option both out wide and in the the slot.
