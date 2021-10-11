87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tigers star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte out for season with injury

2 hours 28 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, October 11 2021 Oct 11, 2021 October 11, 2021 1:05 PM October 11, 2021 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ - TV
By: Michael R Cauble
Photo: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron confirmed to the media on Monday that star wide-receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to a foot injury that he sustained in the Kentucky game on Saturday in Lexington.

Boutte was the leading receiver for the Tigers with 38 catches for 509 yards and nine touchdowns.  Boutte was a breakout star at the receiving corps and led the team with 84.8 yards per game.

Trending News

The sophomore from New Iberia was a consistent provider of plays when needed as he was a dependable big play option both out wide and in the the slot.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days