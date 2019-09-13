95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tigers sporting white helmets, purple jerseys Saturday

Friday, September 13 2019
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers' will wear alternate uniforms Saturday night as they take on Northwestern State.

LSU football shared photos of the unique white helmets and purple jerseys the team will sport when they take on the Demons. 

Saturday will mark the first time the Tigers have worn the white helmets since Sept. 2017 when they took on Troy at home.

LSU-Northwestern will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

