Tigers set to host the LSU Round Robin Tournament this weekend

BATON ROUGE - No. 4 LSU will host Minnesota and South Alabama for four games this weekend for their final regular-season tournament. The Tigers will start the tournament with a doubleheader on Friday against South Alabama.

LSU beat up on ULM 12-4 in five innings Wednesday night at Tiger Park. The Tigers are batting .373 so far this season which includes five players batting over .500.

In the circle, LSU's pitching continues to shine with a team ERA of 1.59 with 137 strikeouts. That includes Pitcher Sydney Berzon, who has a 7-0 record and a staff-low 1.02 ERA with 41 strikeouts and rookie phenom Jayden Heavener, who has a record at 4-1 and leads the pitching staff with 55 strikeouts.

The Tigers are 13-2 against South Alabama and 1-4 versus Minnesota all-time.

First pitch of the doubleheader against South Alabama is scheduled for 4:00 P.M. and 6:30 P.M. on Friday in Tiger Park. The Tigers face off against Minnesota on Saturday at 6:00 P.M. and Sunday at 1:30 P.M.