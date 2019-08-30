88°
Tigers' season opener moved to SEC Network
BATON ROUGE - Shake-ups in ESPN's broadcasting schedule has caused LSU's season opener to swap networks.
LSU will now kickoff against Georgia Southern on the SEC Network instead of ESPNU. The game is still scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
ESPN says the change in programming is due to Hurricane Dorian affecting games in Florida this weekend.
