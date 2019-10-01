86°
Latest Weather Blog
Tigers ride arm of Nola to Game 1 Super Regional win
Rarely do things go as planned when it comes to college baseball, but Friday nights expected pitchers duel lived up to the billing.
LSU beat Oklahoma 2-0 in dramatic fashion in game one of the Baton Rouge Super Regional.
LSU pitcher Aaron Nola threw a 2 hitter for the complete game victory, striking out six while walking none.
The Tigers will play for a ticket to Omaha tomorrow evening as they are one win away from clinching the Super Regional.
LSU hitters struggled to get to Oklahoma starting pitcher Jonathan Gray through seven innings, however in the eighth the Tigers chased the third round draft pick after RBI doubles from Tyler Moore and Mark Laird.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DOJ details multiple cases of healthcare fraud around Baton Rouge area
-
College athletes could be paid under new California law; Should La. jump...
-
Officials confident Government Street 'road diet' to wrap up in 2020
-
Pair of candidates with long history battling for votes
-
Big turnout for early voting in Louisiana
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese