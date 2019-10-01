Tigers ride arm of Nola to Game 1 Super Regional win

Rarely do things go as planned when it comes to college baseball, but Friday nights expected pitchers duel lived up to the billing.

LSU beat Oklahoma 2-0 in dramatic fashion in game one of the Baton Rouge Super Regional.

LSU pitcher Aaron Nola threw a 2 hitter for the complete game victory, striking out six while walking none.

The Tigers will play for a ticket to Omaha tomorrow evening as they are one win away from clinching the Super Regional.

LSU hitters struggled to get to Oklahoma starting pitcher Jonathan Gray through seven innings, however in the eighth the Tigers chased the third round draft pick after RBI doubles from Tyler Moore and Mark Laird.