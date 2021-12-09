Latest Weather Blog
Tigers return to campus this morning
BATON ROUGE - LSU football players started arriving on campus Wednesday morning.
Sports anchor Chris Price found Donte Jackson arriving on campus. By lunch, all 105 players will be on campus as the Tigers prepare for the season.
Donte Jackson might be the fastest man in college football. I know he moves in fast. #movingday #LSU pic.twitter.com/NxrQTT4Jc1— Chris Price (@cpricesports) August 3, 2016
The team opens the 2016 season on September 3rd against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. WBRZ will show the game on channel 2.
LSU said in a news release earlier, Wednesday's opening day of training camp will consist of a series of organizational, academic and team meetings for the Tigers as they prepare for the first day of practice the following day. The players will also be fitted for equipment as well as undergoing physicals and other screenings with the medical staff.
Coach Les Miles will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Watch it live on the WBRZ Channel 2 Facebook page.
LSU will have its first scrimmage of camp on Saturday, Aug. 13 and then the Tigers will take part in Media Day and Fan Day on Sunday, Aug. 14. The fall semester at LSU starts on Monday, Aug. 22.
