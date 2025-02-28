76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tigers rebound to beat Utah in Day 2 of the Judi Garman Classic

1 hour 43 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, February 28 2025 Feb 28, 2025 February 28, 2025 1:28 PM February 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

FULLERTON, Cali. - LSU softball grabbed a close 2-0 victory over Utah to start Day 2 of the Judi Garman Classic in California. 

The Tigers busted the game open in the bottom of the sixth inning after McKenzie Redoutey doubled to score Tori Edwards and Sierra Daniel followed it up with a single to bring in Redoutey.

Freshman pitcher Jayden Heaven threw a complete game allowing no runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks on 125 pitches. 

LSU is 16-1 this season and will face also Notre Dame on Friday. The Tigers are now 5-1 against Utah and hold a 3-1 advantage over Notre Dame all-time.

Trending News

First pitch against Notre Dame is scheduled for 2:00 P.M. on Friday.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days