Tigers rebound to beat Utah in Day 2 of the Judi Garman Classic

FULLERTON, Cali. - LSU softball grabbed a close 2-0 victory over Utah to start Day 2 of the Judi Garman Classic in California.

The Tigers busted the game open in the bottom of the sixth inning after McKenzie Redoutey doubled to score Tori Edwards and Sierra Daniel followed it up with a single to bring in Redoutey.

Freshman pitcher Jayden Heaven threw a complete game allowing no runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks on 125 pitches.

LSU is 16-1 this season and will face also Notre Dame on Friday. The Tigers are now 5-1 against Utah and hold a 3-1 advantage over Notre Dame all-time.

First pitch against Notre Dame is scheduled for 2:00 P.M. on Friday.