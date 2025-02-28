Tigers rebound to beat Utah and Notre Dame in Day 2 of the Judi Garman Classic

FULLERTON, Cali. - LSU softball grabbed a close 2-0 victory over Utah to start Day 2 of the Judi Garman Classic before run ruling Notre Dame 10-0 Friday afternoon.

Against Utah, The Tigers busted the game open in the bottom of the sixth inning after McKenzie Redoutey doubled to score Tori Edwards and Sierra Daniel followed it up with a single to bring in Redoutey.

Freshman pitcher Jayden Heaven threw a complete game allowing no runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks on 125 pitches.

Later Friday afternoon, The Tigers scored eight runs in the first inning before the Fighting Irish even recorded a single out.

LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon recorded a complete game of her own against Notre Dame. She only allowed two hits in five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and no walks on 55 pitches.

LSU is 17-1 this season and are now 5-1 against Utah and 4-1 against Notre Dame all-time.

The Tigers will finish their road tournament in California on Saturday morning when they face Weber State at 11:00 A.M.