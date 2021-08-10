Tigers ranked high in first USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll

The LSU Tiger football team is already earning more respect than their 2020 record of 5-5 should have afforded them.

Ed Orgeron's team was ranked #13 in the first USA Today Coaches Poll which was released on Tuesday morning.

There are four LSU opponents ranked in the preseason poll, as the Alabama Crimson Tide come in ranked first once again followed by #6 Texas A&M, #11 Florida and #25 Ole Miss.

LSU is not the only Louisiana team to be ranked though, as the ULL Ragin Cajuns also break into the preseason poll ranked #23.

This is the 21st straight year that LSU has been ranked in the Top 25.

LSU is one of six SEC teams ranked in the preseason poll, as #5 Georgia rounds out the league's representatives.

The Tigers returns 18 starters and 54 letterwinners from last year’s 5-5 squad that capped the year with wins over Florida and Ole Miss.