Tigers look to rebound in Day 2 of the Judi Garman Classic

FULLERTON, Cali. - LSU softball has another tough doubleheader on Friday in the Judi Garman Classic in California. No. 5 LSU got a top-5 win over UCLA on Thursday but fell short to the tournament host, Cal State Fullerton, later in the day.

The Tigers rallied from a 6-2 deficit by making it a one-run game in the sixth inning. They had the go-ahead run in scoring position in the seventh, but Cal State Fullerton managed hold on for the win. LSU left 12 runners on base, including three in the final inning.

LSU is now 15-1 this season and will face Utah and Notre Dame on Friday. The Tigers are 4-1 against Utah, including its last two wins over the Utes at the 2023 Tiger Classic in Baton Rouge and LSU holds a 3-1 advantage over Notre Dame all-time.

First pitch against Utah on Friday is scheduled for 11:30 A.M and 2:00 P.M. against Notre Dame.