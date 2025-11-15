Tigers lead Arkansas 16-14 in the 3rd quarter

BATON ROUGE - It is the Battle for the Golden Boot in Death Valley on Saturday morning.

Arkansas’ offense opened the game with a promising drive into LSU territory, but the Razorbacks coughed up the ball and Tigers defensive end Jack Pyburn pounced on it for the early turnover.

LSU went three-and-out on its opening possession, and punter Grant Chadwick’s ensuing kick was blocked and returned for an Arkansas touchdown, giving the Razorbacks an early 7-0 lead.

Midway through the first quarter, the Razorbacks finished a 52-yard drive with a rushing touchdown by quarterback Taylen Green, extending their lead to 14-0.

On the first play of the second quarter, LSU running back Caden Durham broke free for a 27-yard touchdown run, trimming the Razorbacks’ lead to 14-7.

LSU inched closer midway through the second quarter with a 50-yard field goal from placekicker Damian Ramos, making it 14-10 Arkansas.

On the ensuing drive, Reed was intercepted by LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. to set the Tigers up at the 30-yard line of Arkansas.

LSU capitalized on the leg of Ramos, who hit a 42-yard field goal to make it 14-13 Arkansas.

Arkansas mounted a promising late-first half drive, but LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane ended it with an interception, keeping the score 14–13 Arkansas at the break.

The Tigers quickly flipped field position and allowed Ramos to attempt a 42-yard field goal, which he hit to give LSU a 16-14 lead at the break.

Arkansas opened the second half with another promising drive, but the LSU defense slammed the door as Green was stuffed at the goal line for a turnover on downs.

The game between LSU and Arkansas is airing on the SEC Network.