88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tigers lead early in quest for 8th baseball national title vs. Coastal Carolina

1 hour 32 minutes 27 seconds ago Saturday, June 21 2025 Jun 21, 2025 June 21, 2025 6:34 PM June 21, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

OMAHA - The LSU Tiger baseball team's quest for the program's eighth national title is underway as Jay Johnson and his club take on Coastal Carolina in the first game of the Men's National Championship series finals in Omaha on Saturday night.

Kade Anderson got the start for the LSU Tigers and faced some adversity in the first as he walked a pair of Chanticleers but managed to avoid any real danger with an inning-ending strikeout.

Derek Curiel drew a lead-off walk in the bottom of the frame and Steven Milam drove him home with an RBI single back up the middle to give LSU the early 1-0 lead.

Anderson has done a good job of working out of trouble in the first four inning as he's allowed baserunners in all four innings but has yet to allow a run across as he's worked his curveball and change-up to strike out four of the last five batters he's faced.

Game two of the championship series finals will start Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and can be seen on WBRZ.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days