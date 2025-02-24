Tigers host the Nicholls Colonels in Alex Box on Monday night

BATON ROUGE - No. 3 LSU begins its third week of the season with a home matchup against the Nicholls Colonels on Monday night.

The Tigers are 6-1 on the year after a 2-1 series victory against Omaha over the weekend. Head Coach Jay Johnson said after the Tigers' win in game three that he was pleased with how his team responded after their first loss of the season.

Nicholls is 5-2 this season after the Colonels posted a three-game sweep of Little Rock in Thibodaux over the weekend. LSU leads the all-time series with Nicholls 60-25 including a 9-0 victory over Nicholls last season in Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers were originally scheduled to play the Colonels in Thibodaux last Wednesday, but inclement weather postponed the matchup to Monday. The second game between the two schools, which was originally scheduled to be played in Baton Rouge, will now be played in Thibodaux on Tuesday, April 8. This means that LSU ticket holders will have to use their Game 23 ticket originally scheduled for April 8 to get into the game on Monday night.

The Nicholls game begins a stretch of five games in seven days for the Tigers. The team will face Dallas Baptist in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday before taking on Kansas State, Nebraska and Sam Houston this weekend in the Frisco College Baseball Classic in Texas.

First pitch between the Tigers and Colonels is set for 6:00 P.M. on Monday. The game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ and broadcast on LSU Sports Radio.